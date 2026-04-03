Aaron Nola News: Sharp in victory
Nola (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Rockies, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine in 6.1 innings of work.
It certainly helped that the Phillies put up seven runs before he even took the mound, but that doesn't take away from how sharp Nola was. The 32-year-old kept the ball in the yard Friday at altitude after being burned with homers twice in his season-opening start against the Rangers and added nine strikeouts to bring his total up to 16 on the young season. Nola is next lined up to face the Giants on Wednesday.
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