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Aaron Nola News: Strikes out eight in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Nola (5-9) earned the win Wednesday over the Marlins, allowing a run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out eight.

Nola was excellent Wednesday, as he logged eight or more strikeouts for a third straight outing en route to his second consecutive win. Nola has been pitching well of late -- he's posted a 2.51 ERA while striking out 34 across 28.2 innings in his last five starts. He's lowered his ERA to 5.12 across 26 starts (137 innings) this season with a 1.42 WHIP and 146:46 K:BB. Nola's currently lined up to face the Mariners on the road his next time out.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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