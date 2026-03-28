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Aaron Nola News: Strikes out seven against Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 6:28pm

Nola allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across five innings in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. He struck out seven.

Nola was burned by the long ball, surrendering a solo shot to Corey Seager in the first inning before Jake Burger took Nola deep for a two-run home run in the third. Nola was let off the hook for the loss when the Phillies rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning. Nola's next start is lined up for next weekend in Colorado.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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