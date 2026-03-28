Aaron Nola News: Strikes out seven against Texas
Nola allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across five innings in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. He struck out seven.
Nola was burned by the long ball, surrendering a solo shot to Corey Seager in the first inning before Jake Burger took Nola deep for a two-run home run in the third. Nola was let off the hook for the loss when the Phillies rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning. Nola's next start is lined up for next weekend in Colorado.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More