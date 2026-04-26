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Aaron Nola News: Struggles continue Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Nola (1-3) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Atlanta got to Nola early Sunday. The righty gave up a three-run homer to Matt Olson in the first inning before giving up another three runs in the third, punctuated by an Eli White homer. Nola's failed to make it out of the fifth inning in back-to-back outings, allowing 11 runs in just nine frames in that span. His ERA is up to 6.03 through six starts (31.1 innings) with a 1.56 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB. Nola will look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week in Miami.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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