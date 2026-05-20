Aaron Nola News: Stuck with fourth loss

Nola (2-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Phillies fell 9-4 to the Reds, giving up four runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander got tagged for three runs in the second inning, and while he left the mound after 77 pitches (55 strikes) having not served a homer or issued any free passes, the Phillies weren't able to climb out of that early hole. Nola has failed to record an out in the sixth inning in six of his last seven starts, and last year's struggles may have simply been a harbinger of further decline. Nola will take a 6.04 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next outing, which will come on the road early next week in San Diego.