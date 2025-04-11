Aaron Nola News: Takes loss in third straight start

Nola (0-3) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and four walks in five innings Friday against the Cardinals. He struck out seven.

Although the veteran right-hander threw at least five innings in his third straight start and gave up a season-low two runs, he tossed just one clean inning and struggled mightily in a two-run fifth frame while allowing five batters to reach base in the inning. Through 16.1 innings this year, Nola has a shaky 5.51 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 17 punchouts. Fantasy managers should stay patient with the one-time All-Star, who'll look to get into the win column in his next scheduled start in the middle of next week at home against the Giants.