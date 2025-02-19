Aaron Schunk News: Booted off 40-man roster

The Rockies designated Schunk for assignment Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Scott Alexander, who was signed Wednesday. Schunk managed just a .595 OPS in 39 games with the Rockies in 2024, but he can play all over the infield and has minor-league options, so he could draw interest via trade or waivers.