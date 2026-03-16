Aaron Schunk News: Cut from big-league camp

Atlanta reassigned Schunk to minor-league camp Monday.

Schunk was competing for a utility infield job with Atlanta during spring training but was unable to distinguish himself while going 4-for-23 (.174 average) at the dish during Grapefruit League play. As a member of the Colorado organization last season, the 28-year-old spent most of 2025 at the Triple-A level but saw action in 16 games in the majors, slashing .188/.188/.219.