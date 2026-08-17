Abimelec Ortiz News: Belts fifth homer

Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

The rookie first baseman continues to shine, taking Christian Scott deep in the third inning for his fourth homer in the last seven games. Since rejoining the big-league roster in early August, seemingly for good, Ortiz has hit .289 (11-for-38) with five home runs, six runs and nine RBI in 13 contests.