Abimelec Ortiz headshot

Abimelec Ortiz News: Powering up at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Ortiz has hit safely in seven straight games for Triple-A Rochester, batting .333 (10-for-30) with seven home runs and 20 RBI during that stretch.

The 24-year-old first baseman is decimating the International League to close out May as he turns things around following a sluggish start to the season. At the end of April, Ortiz carried a .231/.375/.352 slash line with just one homer in 27 games. If he keeps swinging a hot bat, he could slug his way into the Nationals' 1B/DH picture over the summer.

Abimelec Ortiz
Washington Nationals
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