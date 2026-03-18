Abimelec Ortiz headshot

Abimelec Ortiz News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Nationals optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Ortiz was part of the haul the Nationals received from the Rangers in the MacKenzie Gore trade over the winter. The 24-year-old Ortiz will have to wait to make his MLB debut. He slashed .257/.356/.479 with 25 home runs, 89 RBI and 85 runs scored across 130 games at Double-A and Triple-A last season but struggled during spring training, hitting .136 with a .478 OPS across 27 trips to the plate.

Abimelec Ortiz
Washington Nationals
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