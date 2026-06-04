Abimelec Ortiz headshot

Abimelec Ortiz News: Unlikely to get call before ASB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Ortiz isn't expected to get promoted to the Nationals' big-league roster before at least the All-Star break, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from the Rangers this offseason as part of the MacKenzie Gore trade, Ortiz is tearing up Triple-A right now, hitting safely in 10 straight games with a .381/.438/.952 slash line, seven homers and 23 RBI over that stretch. The Nationals could use some left-handed power on their bench, but they prefer to let the 24-year-old first baseman continue to get regular playing time rather than bringing him up in a reserve role.

Abimelec Ortiz
Washington Nationals
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