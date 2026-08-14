Abner Uribe headshot

Abner Uribe Injury: Lands on IL with forearm strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:00am

The Brewers placed Uribe on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, due to a right forearm flexor strain.

Uribe hasn't pitched since Sunday against the Twins, and it looks like it's been due to this recent injury. A minimum stint on the IL would have the right-hander back with in the majors by late August, and the positive for Uribe is that he played catch Thursday after an MRI for his right forearm came back clean, per Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv. Grant Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move to bolster the Milwaukee bullpen in Uribe's absence.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
19 days ago