Abner Uribe Injury: Lands on IL with forearm strain

The Brewers placed Uribe on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, due to a right forearm flexor strain.

Uribe hasn't pitched since Sunday against the Twins, and it looks like it's been due to this recent injury. A minimum stint on the IL would have the right-hander back with in the majors by late August, and the positive for Uribe is that he played catch Thursday after an MRI for his right forearm came back clean, per Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv. Grant Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move to bolster the Milwaukee bullpen in Uribe's absence.