Abner Uribe Injury: Slated for bullpen session
Uribe (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Uribe just landed on the 15-day injured list this past Friday with a right forearm flexor strain, so it's a good sign that he's already able to throw from a mound. The right-handed reliever is eligible for activation Aug. 26, and he's tracking toward being ready by that time or shortly after.
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