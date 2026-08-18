Abner Uribe headshot

Abner Uribe Injury: Slated for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Uribe (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Uribe just landed on the 15-day injured list this past Friday with a right forearm flexor strain, so it's a good sign that he's already able to throw from a mound. The right-handed reliever is eligible for activation Aug. 26, and he's tracking toward being ready by that time or shortly after.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
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