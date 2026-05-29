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Abner Uribe News: Appealing one-game suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Uribe was suspended one game by Major League Baseball for his inappropriate celebration during an appearance Wednesday versus the Cardinals, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Uribe did a crotch-chopping celebration directed toward the Cardinals' dugout following an inning-ending strikeout. He is appealing the suspension and will be available to pitch out of the Brewers' bullpen until the appeal is heard or a settlement is reached. Uribe has logged a 4.19 ERA and 21:8 K:BB over 19.1 innings for Milwaukee this season and ranks second on the team with five saves.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
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