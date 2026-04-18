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Abner Uribe News: Clutch save against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 4:40pm

Uribe earned the save in the Brewers' 5-2 win over the Marlins on Saturday, when he recorded the final two outs of the ninth inning.

The Brewers held a 5-1 lead going into the ninth, and manager Pat Murphy initially elected to keep Jake Woodford in the game after the latter pitched a scoreless eighth. Woodford proceeded to load the bases on three-straight singles, prompting Murhpy to turn Uribe to record the final two outs. Uribe got Agustin Ramirez to groundout into a fielder's choice that drove in a run, but the right-hander came away with the save after getting Javier Sanoja out. Both of Uribe's saves have come over his last three outings, but Trevor Megill may not have been available Saturday -- he had worked the prior two days and converted his last save chance Friday. Uribe is making a case for more ninth-inning work, at the very least.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
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