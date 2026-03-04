Abner Uribe headshot

Abner Uribe News: Dazzles for Dominican team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:45am

Uribe struck out the side during a perfect inning of relief Tuesday in Team Dominican Republic's 12-4 exhibition win over the Tigers.

In his final tune-up outing before the World Baseball Classic, Uribe already looked to be in peak form coming off his breakout 2025 campaign. He pumped in 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes, retiring all of Zach McKinstry, Thayron Liranzo and Jake Rogers on swings and misses while hitting 100.7 miles per hour with his sinker. Uribe looks poised to open the season in a closer committee with Trevor Megill, but given Megill's durability concerns as well as Uribe's exceptional skills, it wouldn't be surprising if Uribe ultimately emerges as Milwaukee's preferred end-game option.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
8 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
14 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
35 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
41 days ago