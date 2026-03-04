Abner Uribe News: Dazzles for Dominican team

Uribe struck out the side during a perfect inning of relief Tuesday in Team Dominican Republic's 12-4 exhibition win over the Tigers.

In his final tune-up outing before the World Baseball Classic, Uribe already looked to be in peak form coming off his breakout 2025 campaign. He pumped in 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes, retiring all of Zach McKinstry, Thayron Liranzo and Jake Rogers on swings and misses while hitting 100.7 miles per hour with his sinker. Uribe looks poised to open the season in a closer committee with Trevor Megill, but given Megill's durability concerns as well as Uribe's exceptional skills, it wouldn't be surprising if Uribe ultimately emerges as Milwaukee's preferred end-game option.