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Abner Uribe News: Locks down fifth save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Uribe earned the save Tuesday against the Cubs, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Uribe entered with a three-run lead and made quick work of the bottom of Chicago's lineup, retiring the side in order to secure his fifth save in seven opportunities this season. The right-hander has struggled to establish consistency in 2026, failing to put together more than three consecutive scoreless appearances at any point, but seems to be in control of the ninth-inning role as of now. Uribe now owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 18.1 innings.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
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