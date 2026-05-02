Abner Uribe headshot

Abner Uribe News: Notches third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Uribe gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.

A David Hamilton error made things interesting and allowed the first two batters in the ninth to reach base for Washington, but Uribe buckled down and retired the next three batters. Trevor Megill worked a perfect eighth against the Nats' 2-3-4 hitters while Uribe faced the bottom part of the order, so both high-octane relievers could still be in the closing mix, but it's the latter who's handled his team's last three ninth-inning save chances. On the season, Uribe sports a 3.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago