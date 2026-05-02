Abner Uribe News: Notches third save
Uribe gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.
A David Hamilton error made things interesting and allowed the first two batters in the ninth to reach base for Washington, but Uribe buckled down and retired the next three batters. Trevor Megill worked a perfect eighth against the Nats' 2-3-4 hitters while Uribe faced the bottom part of the order, so both high-octane relievers could still be in the closing mix, but it's the latter who's handled his team's last three ninth-inning save chances. On the season, Uribe sports a 3.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings.
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