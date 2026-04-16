Abner Uribe headshot

Abner Uribe News: Picks up first save of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 8:09am

Uribe earned the save with a perfect ninth inning in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The 25-year-old right-hander picked up his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 inning on 12 pitches (eight strikes), one day after manager Pat Murphy told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was considering a short-term role change for Trevor Megill. Uribe may now be in the lead for save chances while Megill attempts to get back on track for Milwaukee. Uribe has put up a 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through 7.1 innings for the Brewers this season.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
7 days ago