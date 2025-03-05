Abner Uribe News: Ready for spring debut

Uribe (knee) will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Uribe has been brought along slowly in Brewers camp after surgery last July to repair a lateral meniscus tear. The 24-year-old has the stuff to fill a high-leverage role in the Milwaukee bullpen, but Uribe struggled during his stint in the majors last season and might go to Triple-A Nashville for a while to make up for lost time.