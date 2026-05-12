Abner Uribe News: Secures save Tuesday
Uribe earned a save against the Padres on Tuesday, walking one batter and striking out one in a hitless and scoreless inning.
Uribe had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning. The right-hander issued a one-out walk but otherwise didn't run into any trouble. Uribe picked up his second save in May and is now tied with Trevor Megill for the team lead with four saves on the season. Megill handled the eighth inning Tuesday and hasn't recorded a save since April 17, so Uribe seems to have the edge in terms of the ninth-inning role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?15 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abner Uribe See More