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Abner Uribe News: Secures save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Uribe earned a save against the Padres on Tuesday, walking one batter and striking out one in a hitless and scoreless inning.

Uribe had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning. The right-hander issued a one-out walk but otherwise didn't run into any trouble. Uribe picked up his second save in May and is now tied with Trevor Megill for the team lead with four saves on the season. Megill handled the eighth inning Tuesday and hasn't recorded a save since April 17, so Uribe seems to have the edge in terms of the ninth-inning role.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
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