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Abner Uribe News: Serves up three-run homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Uribe (2-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Padres, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning, Uribe served up a three-run home run to Gavin Sheets for his second blown save of the year. The hard-throwing right-hander has been shaky at times in 2026, posting a 4.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 16.1 frames while converting four his six save opportunities. That said, the door is open for Trevor Megill to begin cutting into Uribe's share of save chances going forward.

Abner Uribe
Milwaukee Brewers
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