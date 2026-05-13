Abner Uribe News: Serves up three-run homer in loss
Uribe (2-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Padres, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
Called upon to protect a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning, Uribe served up a three-run home run to Gavin Sheets for his second blown save of the year. The hard-throwing right-hander has been shaky at times in 2026, posting a 4.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 16.1 frames while converting four his six save opportunities. That said, the door is open for Trevor Megill to begin cutting into Uribe's share of save chances going forward.
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