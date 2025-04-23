Adael Amador News: Getting regular run at 2B

Amador will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on April 13 when Tyler Freeman (oblique) was placed on the injured list, Amador initially looked on track to fill Freeman's role as a backup infielder. However, with Ezequiel Tovar joining Freeman on the IL less than a week later, Amador has moved into a near-everyday role in the middle infield alongside Kyle Farmer. Amador will make his seventh start in nine games Wednesday, but he's thus far done little with his opportunity, going 2-for-20 with no walks and eight strikeouts.