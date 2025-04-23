Fantasy Baseball
Adael Amador News: Getting regular run at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Amador will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on April 13 when Tyler Freeman (oblique) was placed on the injured list, Amador initially looked on track to fill Freeman's role as a backup infielder. However, with Ezequiel Tovar joining Freeman on the IL less than a week later, Amador has moved into a near-everyday role in the middle infield alongside Kyle Farmer. Amador will make his seventh start in nine games Wednesday, but he's thus far done little with his opportunity, going 2-for-20 with no walks and eight strikeouts.

