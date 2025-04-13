Adael Amador News: Hitless in season debut

Amador went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Sunday against the Padres.

Amador was summoned to the majors Sunday as Tyler Freeman (oblique) landed on the injured list and hit ninth while starting at second base. While he didn't make an impact with the bat, he did make a nice play with his glove. It's unclear how much Amador will play as Kyle Farmer has served as Colorado's primary second baseman, but Amador possesses an intriguing power-speed profile and is capable of making consistent contact.