Adael Amador News: Homer, steal in loss

Amador went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, a steal and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Cincinnati.

The 22-year-old made his third consecutive start at second base and popped his first MLB homer off Hunter Greene in the fifth inning. Amador also pilfered his first bag of the season earlier in the game. The switch hitter should continue to get regular playing time with the Rockies as long as Ezequiel Tovar (hip) remains on the injured list.