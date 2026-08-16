Adael Amador News: Homers in first start of season

Amador went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Giants.

Amador made his first start of the year in the majors, playing at second base before being lifted for a defensive replacement in the sixth inning. Amador was called up Wednesday, but it doesn't look like the switch hitter is set to receive significant playing time just yet. He had an .802 OPS over 86 games for Triple-A Albuquerque prior to his promotion.