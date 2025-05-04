Adael Amador News: Losing playing time

Amador is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

On the bench for the third time in four games after slashing just .179/.238/.333 through his first 15 games of the season, Amador could be at risk of a demotion to the minors now that the Rockies have seemingly pulled the plug on him as an everyday player. Colorado will give Kyle Farmer the start at second base Sunday, and Owen Miller also remains in the mix for occasional playing time at the keystone.