Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adael Amador headshot

Adael Amador News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Amador is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

On the bench for the third time in four games after slashing just .179/.238/.333 through his first 15 games of the season, Amador could be at risk of a demotion to the minors now that the Rockies have seemingly pulled the plug on him as an everyday player. Colorado will give Kyle Farmer the start at second base Sunday, and Owen Miller also remains in the mix for occasional playing time at the keystone.

Adael Amador
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now