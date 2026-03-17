Adael Amador headshot

Adael Amador News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

The Rockies optioned Amador to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Amador has really struggled at the plate across his first 164 big-league plate appearances, posting a .492 OPS with nine extra-base hits. The 22-year-old will continue to get seasoning in the minors to begin the 2026 season.

Adael Amador
Colorado Rockies
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