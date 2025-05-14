Adael Amador News: Sitting out Wednesday

Amador is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Amador has been seeing most of the starts at second base for the Rockies of late, but he's yet to completely run away with a full-time job after batting just .158 with a 28.1 percent strikeout rate since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque in mid-April. Owen Miller will get the nod at the keystone Wednesday.