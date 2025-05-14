Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adael Amador headshot

Adael Amador News: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Amador is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Amador has been seeing most of the starts at second base for the Rockies of late, but he's yet to completely run away with a full-time job after batting just .158 with a 28.1 percent strikeout rate since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque in mid-April. Owen Miller will get the nod at the keystone Wednesday.

Adael Amador
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now