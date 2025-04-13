Adael Amador News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Rockies recalled Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He will start at second base and bat ninth in the Rockies' series finale against the Padres.

Amador will join the Rockies' 26-man active roster as a replacement for Tyler Freeman, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique strain. The 22-year-old infielder previously hit .171 over 10 games in his first taste of the big leagues last season, but he's gotten off to a hot start to the campaign at Triple-A, slashing .275/.408/.450 with two stolen bases, nine runs scored, two home runs and four RBI across 49 plate appearances. Kyle Farmer has served as the Rockies' primary option at the keystone so far this season, but Amador could end up getting a look in a near-everyday role while he's up with the big club.