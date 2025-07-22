Adael Amador News: Two hits in return to majors

Amador went 2-for-3 with a run scored Monday against the Cardinals.

The Rockies are dealing with a number of injuries to their middle infield, so Amador was recalled Sunday. He was in the starting lineup one day later at second base while hitting ninth, and he delivered a pair of singles. Amador struggled during his first stint in the majors this season, but he could continue to get some looks at second base while Ryan Ritter (finger) and Thairo Estrada (thumb) are sidelined.