Adam Frazier Injury: Battling back issues

Manager Derek Shelton said Wednesday that Frazier hasn't played in a spring game since Feb. 26 due to a back injury, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $1.525 million contract with the Pirates in January but appeared in just three Grapefruit League games before the back injury surfaced. Frazier could return to game action before the end of the week, which would put him on track for the start of the regular season.