Adam Frazier News: Contract selected

The Angels selected Frazier's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old emerged as the frontrunner to begin the season as the Angels' primary second baseman once the club sent Christian Moore and Kyren Paris to the minors last week, and Frazier's addition to the active roster makes it even more likely that will be the case. He made a strong case for himself to make the big-league squad, slashing .281/.452/.375 with six RBI and four runs scored over 18 games during spring training. He'll most likely work in a platoon at the keystone with Oswald Peraza -- a scenario that will still allow the lefty-hitting Frazier to start more often than not.