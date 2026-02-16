Adam Frazier News: Goes to Angels on NRI deal
Frazier agreed Monday with the Angels on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Frazier split his time last season between the Pirates and Royals, finishing with a .267/.319/.365 batting line and seven home runs over 134 contests. The 34-year-old has a decent chance to capture a reserve role with the Angels, providing depth at second base, third base and the corner-outfield spots.
