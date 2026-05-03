Adam Frazier headshot

Adam Frazier News: Idle again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

On the bench for the second straight matchup versus a right-handed starter (Clay Holmes), Frazier's grip on a strong-side platoon role at the keystone could be loosening. Vaughn Grissom will receive another start at second base in place of Frazier after going 1-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win.

Adam Frazier
Los Angeles Angels
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