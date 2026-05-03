Adam Frazier News: Idle again Sunday
Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
On the bench for the second straight matchup versus a right-handed starter (Clay Holmes), Frazier's grip on a strong-side platoon role at the keystone could be loosening. Vaughn Grissom will receive another start at second base in place of Frazier after going 1-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win.
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