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Adam Frazier News: Idle against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The Angels are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Anthony Kay) for the fifth time in six games, and the left-handed-hitting Frazier's lone start during that stretch has come against a right-hander. Frazier looks poised to remain in a strict platoon at second base with the right-handed-hitting Vaughn Grissom, who will occupy the keystone Monday.

Adam Frazier
Los Angeles Angels
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