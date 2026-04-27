Adam Frazier News: Idle against lefty again
Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
The Angels are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Anthony Kay) for the fifth time in six games, and the left-handed-hitting Frazier's lone start during that stretch has come against a right-hander. Frazier looks poised to remain in a strict platoon at second base with the right-handed-hitting Vaughn Grissom, who will occupy the keystone Monday.
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