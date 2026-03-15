Adam Frazier News: Looks to be in lead for 2B job

Frazier appears to be the leading candidate to open the season as the Angels' top second baseman after Christian Moore and Kyren Paris were optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels thinned the competition further by reassigning Nick Madrigal to minor-league camp, leaving Frazier, Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom (hand) as the main contenders for playing time at the keystone. Peraza's and Grissom's chances of making the Opening Day roster are aided by the fact that neither has minor-league options remaining, but as the lone left-handed hitter of the trio, Frazier -- who is attending camp as a non-roster invitee -- may actually have better odds of seeing the bulk of the at-bats at second base to begin the season. A career .264 hitter, Frazier possesses strong contact skills, but his lack of power and modest speed limits his overall fantasy appeal. The 34-year-old hasn't logged more than 500 plate appearances in a season since 2022 and isn't a good bet to hold down a regular starting job throughout the campaign. Expect Frazier to eventually shift into a utility role once the Angels decide that Moore is ready for an extended run as their everyday second baseman.