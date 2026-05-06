Adam Frazier News: Losing reps to Grissom
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Though it's not unusual for him to hit the bench against lefties like the White Sox's Noah Schultz, Frazier is also beginning to see his playing time against right-handed pitching fall by the wayside. Frazier has been on the bench for three of the Angels' last four matchups versus righties, with Vaughn Grissom getting a longer look as a near-everyday player. Frazier's downturn in opportunities comes while the 34-year-old has batted just .154 with a 37 percent strikeout rate over his last 12 games.
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