Adam Frazier News: No restrictions in camp

Frazier (thumb) took live batting practice against Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Frazier will begin his second stint in Pittsburgh in 2025 after he signed a one-year, $1.525 million contract with the Pirates in January. He's projected to serve as a utility man for the Pirates, with his playing time likely to be contingent on the health of Pittsburgh's everyday players. During his time with the Royals last season, Frazier produced a career-low .576 OPS and struck out at a career-high 20.1 percent clip over 294 plate appearances.