Adam Frazier News: Not starting against righty
Frazier is absent from the lineup for Thursday's opener in Houston.
It's right-hander Hunter Brown on the bump for the Astros, but the left-handed-hitting Frazier will yield to righty Oswald Peraza at second base. There's a good chance the two will wind up sharing the position rather than operating in a straight platoon.
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