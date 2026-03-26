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Adam Frazier News: Not starting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Frazier is absent from the lineup for Thursday's opener in Houston.

It's right-hander Hunter Brown on the bump for the Astros, but the left-handed-hitting Frazier will yield to righty Oswald Peraza at second base. There's a good chance the two will wind up sharing the position rather than operating in a straight platoon.

Adam Frazier
Los Angeles Angels
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