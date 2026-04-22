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Adam Frazier News: Out vs. LHP in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After a stretch of four consecutive starts -- all against right-handed pitching -- Frazier will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Angels face another left-handed starter (Eric Lauer). Vaughn Grissom will receive the nod at second base Wednesday while the Angels continue to take a platoon approach to the keystone.

Adam Frazier
Los Angeles Angels
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