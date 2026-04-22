Adam Frazier News: Out vs. LHP in second straight game
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
After a stretch of four consecutive starts -- all against right-handed pitching -- Frazier will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Angels face another left-handed starter (Eric Lauer). Vaughn Grissom will receive the nod at second base Wednesday while the Angels continue to take a platoon approach to the keystone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Frazier See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 175 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends22 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Frazier See More