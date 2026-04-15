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Adam Frazier News: Receiving more chances against RHPs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Frazier will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

For the Angels' third straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Luis Gil), Frazier will receive the nod at second base. Over a limited sample of 26 plate appearances this season, Frazier has produced a strong .848 OPS, so he could hold the edge at keystone over Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom until his bat inevitably cools down.

Adam Frazier
Los Angeles Angels
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