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Adam Frazier News: Registers first steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 11:56pm

Frazier went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Frazier has gone 4-for-14 with two RBI over six games since he returned from a two-month absence due to elbow inflammation. He's in a reserve role for now, though he could see a short-term bump in usage while Oswald Peraza (hand), who is day-to-day, remains sidelined. Frazier is hitting .221 with a .621 OPS, one home run, eight RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and one steal over 107 plate appearances this season.

Adam Frazier
Los Angeles Angels
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