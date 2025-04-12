Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Frazier headshot

Adam Frazier News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Frazier is not in Pittsburgh's starting lineup against Cincinnati on Saturday.

With the Reds sending southpaw Andrew Abbott to the mound, the lefty-hitting Frazier will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Emmanuel Valdez starts at second base and bats eighth. Frazier has started the season slashing .171/.222/.244 with one home run and six RBI across 45 plate appearances.

Adam Frazier
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now