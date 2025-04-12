Adam Frazier News: Resting Saturday
Frazier is not in Pittsburgh's starting lineup against Cincinnati on Saturday.
With the Reds sending southpaw Andrew Abbott to the mound, the lefty-hitting Frazier will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Emmanuel Valdez starts at second base and bats eighth. Frazier has started the season slashing .171/.222/.244 with one home run and six RBI across 45 plate appearances.
