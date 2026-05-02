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Adam Frazier News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Frazier isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Frazier has gone 4-for-15 with an RBI and two runs scored over his last five games, but he'll take a seat against Nolan McLean and the Mets. Vaughn Grissom will start at the keystone and bat seventh.

Adam Frazier
Los Angeles Angels
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