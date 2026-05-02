Adam Frazier News: Sitting down Saturday
Frazier isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Frazier has gone 4-for-15 with an RBI and two runs scored over his last five games, but he'll take a seat against Nolan McLean and the Mets. Vaughn Grissom will start at the keystone and bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Frazier See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1715 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Frazier See More