Adam Frazier News: Starting at keystone Friday

Frazier is starting at second base and batting eighth against the Marlins on Friday.

Frazier replaced Nick Gonzales in the sixth inning of Thursday's win over Miami after the latter injured his left ankle. With Gonzales being placed on the 10-day IL on Friday, Frazier looks to have a hold on the keystone position for the time being and could remain in lineups against southpaws, whom he's batted .246 against in his career.