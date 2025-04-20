Adam Frazier News: Swipes second bag

Frazier went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Guardians.

Frazier extended his hitting streak to five games when he delivered a two-RBI double in the ninth inning. He went on to steal third base -- his second of the season -- and score the game-tying run. Even with the solid showing, Frazier is hitting only .209 this season with a .090 ISO across 71 plate appearances.