Adam Kloffenstein

Adam Kloffenstein Injury: MRI on shoulder is clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Kloffenstein is dealing with right shoulder fatigue but recent underwent an MRI that came back negative, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kloffenstein missed the final two months of the 2024 season with a right shoulder injury, so it's certainly not ideal that he's still battling shoulder issues. However, the expectation is that he'll be ready to resume throwing in a few days. If healthy, Kloffenstein projects to open the 2025 season in the rotation at Triple-A Buffalo.

Adam Kloffenstein
Toronto Blue Jays

