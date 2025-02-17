Adam Macko Injury: Dealing with meniscus tear

Macko has a meniscus tear in his left knee that will likely require surgery, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Macko injured the knee during a bullpen session this past weekend. He will be examined further Wednesday, at which point a decision on surgery will be made. The 24-year-old is on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster but has yet to appear in the majors. He spent most of the 2024 season at Double-A New Hampshire, where he posted a 4.87 ERA and 90:30 K:BB across 81.1 frames.